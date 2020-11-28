Swapo retains three constituencies in ||Kharas

The Swapo Party has retained three constituencies in ||Kharas in the regional council elections that took place on Wednesday.

In the 2015 regional council elections Swapo captured all seven constituencies in the region, however Swapo lost the Keetmanshoop Urban Constituency to the Landless People’s Movement (LPM) during a by-election in January this year.

Verified election results by the Electoral Commission of Namibia on Friday shows that Swapo has retained the Oranjemund, Karasburg West and !Nami#Nûs Constituencies.

For the Oranjemund Constituency the incumbent councillor Lazarus Nangolo of Swapo won 1 730 votes, his closest competitor, Ruben Andreas of the Independent Patriots for Change (IPC) got 980 votes.

Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate, Heita Linovene got 82 votes and Emerentia Riekert of LPM got 628.

The Oranjemund Constituency has registered 7 894 eligible voters and 3 420 voted on Wednesday which translate into a 43.32 per cent voter turnout. Zero votes were rejected.

For the Karasburg West Constituency Taimi Kanyemba of Swapo won with 871 votes while Ephraim Itha of IPC got 485 votes.

Ivan Josob of LPM got 293 votes, Lucas Jonas of PDM got 37 votes while independent candidates, Arnold Witbooi and Berendt Both got 189 and 56 votes respectively.

The Karasburg West Constituency has registered 6 609 eligible voters and 1 945 voters voted on Wednesday which translate into a 29.43 per cent voter’s turnout. Fourteen votes were rejected.

For the !Nami#Nûs Constituency Susan Ndjaleka of Swapo garnered 1 654 votes and her closest competitor, Tshinana Tshiqwetha of IPC got 1 438 votes.

Gideon Kalenga of PDM got 228 votes, Fritz Dauseb of LPM got 567 votes and independent candidates Reginald Hercules and Michaeleno Kadikwa got 322 and 121 votes respectively.

The !Nami#Nûs Constituency has registered 6 553 eligible voters and 2 863 voters voted on Wednesday which translate into a 45.29 per cent turnout. Zero votes were rejected.

