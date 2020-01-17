Swapo Secretary General said the party has accepted the outcome of the by-elections on Wednesday

Swapo Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa said the party has accepted the outcome of the by-elections on Wednesday, in which it lost two constituencies - Walvis Bay Urban and Keetmanshoop Urban.

Independent candidate Knowledge Ipinge won the Walvis Bay Urban constituency by-election with 1 636 votes from a total of 3 593 votes cast, while Maxie Minnaar of the Landless People's Movement (LPM) won that of Keetmanshoop Urban by 1 958 votes of 3 556 votes cast.

Swapo's Festus Shilimela in Keetmanshoop received 1 306 votes, while its candidate in Walvis Bay Urban Constituency, Sirie Topulathana, received 1 313 votes.

The party's Augustinus Tebele however won in the Gobabis Constituency, while Samuel Angolo also of Swapo, won the by-election in the Khomasdal Constituency.

In an interview with Nampa yesterday, Shaningwa said elections are about winning and losing and there can be only one winner. She said the party has accepted the outcome of the by-elections and expect others to do the same.

