Swapo sitting on ticking time bomb: Concerned party members

Some Swapo party members have described the party’s status quo as a ‘ticking time bomb’ which will explode soon and affect all party members negatively.

The concerned member group, which consists of former ministers Nahas Angula, Isak Katali and fellow veteran Peter Mwatile, have expressed concern over the current leadership, alleging that there has hardly been any development in the country ever since President Hage Geingob took over as president.

The Swapo stalwarts made these remarks in a 12-page media statement at the Swapo headquarters on Wednesday.

“We call on the president and his administration both in Swapo and the government, to admit that all national developments we have in this country come from former presidents Sam Nujoma and Hifikepunye Pohamba’s leadership. We are not ignorant to the fact that comrade president took over Swapo party leadership and that of government at probably the wrong time, during a global economic downturn. Nevertheless, he could simply not demonstrate his able leadership and political will to address the plight of poor Namibians and those of the Swapo party,” the group said.

They further accused President Geingob of continuing to ignore or block all initiatives to save the Swapo party, leading to its continuous disintegration and causing it to lose political battles.

“Unabated and chronic challenges facing the Swapo party such as disunity within the party factions, tribalism, corruption, including the Fishrot scandal and the violation of the party constitution among others, are issues that, if not handled, will cause animosity among party members.

“We are convinced that the current leadership is not fit to be given further mandate to run the affairs of Swapo party, therefore giving it a new mandate is equal to surrendering Swapo in the hands of the enemy,” the group said, adding that they are making remarks out of love for the party and not because they are disgruntled party members.

Contacted for comment on the allegations levelled against the party and its leadership, Swapo Party Secretary General, Sophia Shaningwa said; “My dear, I am not a story-teller. If you want a comment, go back to them, thank you.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency