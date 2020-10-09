Swapo’s Okahandja Constituency councillor not available for November elections

The Swapo Party’s Okahandja Constituency Councillor, Steve Biko Booys will not contest the position in the Regional Council and Local Authority elections set for 25 November 2020.

Booys made this announcement on Thursday afternoon at a community meeting he held at Farm Rudenau outside Okahandja.

Booys told the community members at Rudenau he feels “emotional to bid farewell to them” since his office enjoyed a smooth working relationship with them since 2010 when he became councillor on the ticket of Swapo.

“I still remember in 2009 when I came here campaigning for this position of constituency councillor, you were on my side, and since then we have worked very well,” said Booys.

Several residents of Rudenau including its traditional leader, David Gariseb wished Booys good health during his retirement from active politics.

“We will miss you. Your office improved this community so much that we do not even know how to thank you,” said Gariseb.

The Rudenau community then called on the appointing authority to look for a competent successor to the incumbent constituency councillor, saying Rudenau still faces many developmental challenges.

Swapo Party’s Otjozondjupa administrator, Candy Shivute in an interview with Nampa on Thursday said the party is expected to hold its district conference at Okahandja over the weekend.

An internal election process at this district conference will elect the candidates to represent the party at both the Regional Council and Local Authority elections.

Source: Namibia Press Agency