Swapo’s Okahandja district elects candidates for November elections

Swapo members at Okahandja on Sunday held their extra-ordinary district conference where they elected candidates to represent the party in the Regional Council and Local Authority elections on 25 November.

Swapo’s Otjozondjupa regional administrator, Candy Shivute in an interview with Nampa on Monday said the district elected candidates for the regional and local authority councils of Okahandja.

He said Bethuel Tjaveondja, who is the district coordinator of Okahandja, received the most votes to contest the regional constituency councillor position.

“Tjaveondja obtained 33 votes, followed by Niitha Alughondhi with 12, and Gustaf Hendricks with six,” said Shivute.

The incumbent constituency councillor, Steve Biko Booys, did not contest the internal elections as he announced last Thursday that he was retiring after being Okahandja constituency councillor for 10 years.

Booys also did not attend the district conference, where 51 delegates participated.

The conference further elected seven party members who will compete with other political party representatives in the local authority elections.

The candidates are Laurencia Philemon, Beatrice Kontungonofo, Beata Simon, Elfriede Naobea, Issaskar Katuuo, Frank Platt and Alfred Nangolo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency