Swapo’s Ongwediva district elects candidates for upcoming elections

The Swapo party district conference held at Ongwediva over the weekend has re-elected Andreas Uutoni as its candidate for the Ongwediva Constituency during the Regional Council and Local Authority Elections slated for 25 November this year.

The party’s district coordinator John Shitundeni confirmed to Nampa on Monday that out of the total 122 conference participants, Uutoni received 72 votes, while Eddie Ngololo, Hileni Nashongo and Dominika Kanelombe obtained 29, 16 and 2 votes respectively.

The same conference also elected seven candidates, to contest for seats in the seven-seat Ongwediva Local Authority with other political parties’ candidates during the same election.

They include a local Anglican Church pastor and principal of Sakaria Shikudule Combined School in the Ohangwena Region, Taara Shalyefu who scored the highest with 104 votes, followed by the incumbent chairperson of the Ongwediva Town Council management committee, Naemi Amuthenu with 96 votes.

Other elected Swapo candidates, Shitundeni said are Fabiam George, Uralia Nghilongwa, Priskilla Hailulu, Ambata Jeremia and Petrus Mutumbulwa.

The incumbent mayor of the Ongwediva Town, Angelina Angula and another serving member of the council, Maria Kavalela, also participated in the said district elective conference but failed to make it onto the candidates’ list.

Source: Namibia Press Agency