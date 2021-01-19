The Swapo Party in the Oshana Region has expressed dismay at the police action which saw several striking Shoprite employees injured at Oshakati last week.

Shoprite, Checkers, and Usave employees countrywide have been on strike since December 2020 for better working conditions and wages.

Members of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) fired rubber bullets at striking Shoprite employees, Namibia Food and Allied Workers Union (NAFAU) representatives, and Affirmative Repositioning (AR) activists at Oshakati on Friday.

NamPol has since said the crowd was beyond control and as a result reinforcement was sought from the Special Reserve Force Sub-Division to intervene and disperse “the unruly and uncooperative crowd.’

Responding to a video of an injured employee that has gone viral on social media, Swapo’s regional coordinator for Oshana, Samuel Nelongo in a media statement on Tuesday said Swapo strongly condemns the use of excessive force by the police and asked the police in Oshana to conduct an internal inquiry to investigate the incident for possible professional misconduct on the part of the police officers involved.

“Consistent with the provisions of its constitution, political programme, and resolutions of its successive congresses, the Swapo Party strives to work for progressive labour relations and improvement of living and working conditions of workers. It is, therefore, for this reason, that we urge our national government to intervene in the matter of Shoprite-Checkers workers and ensure that the workers’ demands are met,” said Nelongo.

He further said the party stands with Shoprite workers in the Oshana Region and countrywide and with Nafau and supports their democratic right “to organise themselves for the articulation of their own interests and to collectively withdraw their labour when confronted with unjust labour practices by the employer.”

“This they can do without fear of repression from the police,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency