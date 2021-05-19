Swartbooi, Seibeb appear before privileges committee

Landless People’s Movement leaders Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb on Tuesday appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Privileges for a preliminary hearing.

The two parliamentarians were summoned by the committee regarding a chaotic incident that took place on 15 April during President Hage Geingob’s State of the Nation Address, which led to the two being forcefully removed from the chambers by security, following a ruling by National Assembly (NA) Speaker, Peter Katjavivi.

NA spokesperson David Nahogandja confirmed the appearance of the two LPM leaders noting that the meeting discussed rules and procedures of the hearing.

“Tuesday’s meeting was a preliminary hearing to issue and explain to the affected MPs rules of the actual hearing. They are now given until Friday to familiarise themselves with the rules and if they have any objections, they are to forward them to the committee before Friday. Thereafter a date of the actual hearing will be set and communicated,” Nahogandja said.

LPM acting spokesperson Eneas Emvula in a statement on Tuesday confirmed that the meeting was more of a case management on the way forward and what hearing processes and procedures would be followed.

“The party will submit inputs to the said committee on or prior to the said date that will outline every aspect of the hearing proceedings encompassing appropriate hearing procedure, legal representation and cost, witnesses and disclosure,” he said.

Emvula added that the party will be reviewing video clips and other materials submitted to them by the committee as part of the preparations for the hearing.

Swartbooi and Seibeb in the meantime remain withdrawn from NA sessions until the standing committee makes a recommendation.

They have since challenged the legality of Katjavivi’s decision at the High Court where the case was dismissed. The party is now preparing to appeal at the Supreme Court.

Source: Namibia Press Agency