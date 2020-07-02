Swartbooi takes aim at Nujoma

Land Peoples Movement leader Barnadus Swartbooi says Founding President Sam Nujoma is not worthy of respect, adding that the latter is the chief architect of the current mess Namibia finds itself.

Speaking at a press conference in Windhoek on Thursday, Swartbooi was unrepentant and unapologetic about his remarks.

His comments come two days after Swartbooi referred to Nujoma, who is credited by as the leader of the Namibian revolution as a “thug and liar” in the National Assembly.

“These guys were close to Jonas Savimbi, but they abandoned him and they are telling another story. These guys were involved in Cassinga, there is another story told about Cassinga. These guys created the Lubango dungeons, saying people were spies but up-to today they have not provided evidence,” Swartbooi said.

He continued by saying LPM’S opinion of Nujoma is as low as can be.

“I don’t know how people want to impose biology on us. How do you call somebody father of the nation? As if Nujoma founded this nation… Nujoma is a nothing and a nobody for us. He represents nothing that we like. He’s somebody who is a qualified nothing. We have no respect for him.”

The former //Karas governor added: “He [Nujoma] was part of the commencement of the mismanagement of this state. He has been the one that started to create black on black division. He’s been the one that has basically continued to serve the interests of imperialist forces.”

He said the remarks he made about Nujoma emanated from a political debate and must be taken that context.

“It came from a political discussion in parliament. If our version is A, B and C and you don’t agree with it, bring your version. It’s a political debate. But Swapo wants to impose their version. If tomorrow, they identify a cockroach as a national hero, we must also glorify a cockroach as a national hero,” he said.

He claimed that the ruling party is not used to individuals who can speak truth to power, in their faces without fear of contradiction, something he claims LPM has brought to the Namibian political discourse.

“They wanted so much for the truth to be hidden all the time. And they can’t face it. They are tormented by our presence and utterances there. They have lost moral high ground, moral political authority and they are losing political space,” he charged.

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) on the same day issued a statement in defense of Nujoma.

They described the LPM’s rant on Nujoma’s as blasphemous and uncalled for as “he led the struggle which brought independence to Namibia and freedom which the likes of LPM are enjoying today”.

“The Founding President’s Nujoma’s political legacy should be upheld by all peace-loving Namibians. We cannot allow it to be distorted by LPM members of parliament to score cheap political points,” SPYL secretary Ephraim Nekongo said.

He went on to say SPYL is condemning the conduct of LPM members of parliament who called the Founding President a thug, liar and loser.

