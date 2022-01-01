SWF and public pension fund assets hit record $31.9 trillion – report

Published by

Reuters UK

By Karin Strohecker LONDON (Reuters) – Assets held by the world’s sovereign wealth and public pension funds rose to a record $31.9 trillion in 2021 thanks to rising U.S. stock and oil prices, and investments rose to their highest for several years, an annual report released on Saturday showed. The report on state-owned investment vehicles by industry specialist Global SWF found that the assets managed by sovereign wealth funds rose 6% over the year to $10.5 trillion, while those of public pension funds jumped 9% to $21.4 trillion. The report also found that state-owned investors had deployed m…

Read More