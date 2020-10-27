Swiss Re Corporate Solutions collaborates with German insurer providing access to their International Programme Administration (IPA) platform and Network Services

– The new collaboration supports Württembergische Versicherung’s desire to grow its corporate business book and strengthen its ability to serve clients abroad

– With IPA, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions aims to make international programme delivery more efficient. The IPA platform allows insurers and brokers to manage structured and compliant international programmes

– Insurers gain access to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ network of over 150 local offices and network partners, and benefit from ONE Form, a globally standardised property policy integrated into the IPA platform

– Swiss Re Corporate Solutions aims to advance corporate insurance by developing industry solutions

ZURICH, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Swiss Re Corporate Solutions today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Württembergische Versicherung to configure its IPA platform for its first insurer in Germany. After providing solutions to the broker network Brokerslink and insurer LocalTapiola earlier this year, Swiss Re Corporate Solutions is making its international programme solutions now broadly available to brokers, network partners and other insurers. The IPA platform enables users to manage and deliver structured and compliant multinational programmes from a single online platform and provides insurers access to its international network of 150+ offices and partners.

The IPA platform, which was launched in 2019, leverages new technologies to make programme delivery more efficient and improve the customer experience. IPA also automates local policy issuance of Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ globally standardised property policy ONE Form. As a result, customers will benefit from increased contract certainty and faster processes. Together with access to Swiss Re Corporate Solutions’ network of over 150 local offices and network partners the solutions provide insurers a full International Programme as a Service experience.

This collaboration with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions enables Württembergische Versicherung to pursue its ambition to grow its corporate business portfolio, take on lead positions for international programme business, and support its existing clients worldwide. The German insurer will have access to the IPA platform as of 1 January 2021.

The collaboration builds on Swiss Re’s longstanding relationship with Württembergische Versicherung.

“Our collaboration with Württembergische Versicherung is another milestone in our pursuit of an open market standard that eliminates inefficiencies and administrative frictions and provides a better customer experience,” stated Andreas Berger, CEO Swiss Re Corporate Solutions. “We are honoured to support Württembergische Versicherung in simplifying international programmes for its customers and advancing corporate insurance together.”

Jens Lison, Board Member of Württembergische Versicherung, said: “We are pleased that, thanks to our cooperation with Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, from 2021 we will be able to offer our customers international insurance solutions for their business activities abroad even more independently than before. This improved offering will be made possible through the network and the program platform provided by Swiss Re Corporate Solutions, which we will soon start using. This new cooperation will enable us to consolidate and expand our existing customer relationships and continue to develop new business opportunities within the medium-sized to large enterprise sector.”

About Swiss Re Corporate Solutions

Swiss Re Corporate Solutions provides risk transfer solutions to large and mid-sized corporations around the world. Its innovative, highly customised products and standard insurance covers help to make businesses more resilient, while its industry-leading claims service provides additional peace of mind. Swiss Re Corporate Solutions serves clients from offices worldwide and is backed by the financial strength of the Swiss Re Group. Visit corporatesolutions.swissre.com or follow us on linkedin.com/company/swiss-re- corporate-solutions and Twitter @SwissRe_CS.

About Württembergische Versicherung

Württembergische Versicherung is part of the W&W Group, which was formed in 1999 from the merger of the two traditional companies Wüstenrot and Württembergische. As a partner for small and medium-sized businesses, Württembergische Versicherung offers tailor-made insurance products, as well as comprehensive advice and support. Founded in 1828 as “Württembergische Privat-Feuer-Versicherungs- Gesellschaft” (the Württemberg private fire insurance company), it is one of Germany’s longest-standing insurers and its broad range of products and services has made it one of the largest property and accident insurers in the country.