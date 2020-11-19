Syinix Electronics Technology Ltd Announces Extended Black Friday Campaign in its Syinix Mall

Campain to run until late November

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Syinix Electronics Technology Ltd announces that its November Black Friday campaign is getting extended and dispersed across three Fridays in the Syinix Mall. There will be exclusive offers on Syinix Android TVs of various sizes and washing machines until November 27th.

Online offers will be offered for Syinix Android TVs of various sizes, featuring the mid-sized 32-inch, the big 43-inch & 55-inch, the bigger 65-inch, and the king-sized 75-inch television.

The Android powered TVs come with Google assistant built into the remote. Viewers will at the sound of their voice be able to access music, online videos, TV programs, radio, podcasts, small Android games, and sport events. With access to the Google Play Store, carrying thousands of apps ready to come to service.

The TVs carry Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, HDMI ports, and a USB port. The stereo with Dolby Sound will make sure the sound is as crisp as the picture. Additionally, a built-in stabilizer will allow safe operation in case of inconsistent voltage supplies, and a built-in satellite tuner that doesn’t need an extra set-up box device to connect to satellite.

The campaign will come with additional offers on November 20th, which features washing machines with a diverse range of modes from a quick 15-minute wash to a high heat 90° sterilizing wash. Syinix washing machines are supplied with smart sensors that will help determine the type and heaviness of fabric, thus adjusting to best water input and spin cycle speed. In addition, quickest customers throughout the campaign will also get special gifts, including but not limited to customized sports bottles and umbrellas.

Each week the amount of the products on offer will be limited – the final Friday (November 27th) will come with extra stock. Follow the Syinix Facebook page for updates, and find all offers on Syinix Mall page at http://promotion.syinix.com.

Google, Android TV and Chromecast built-in are trademarks of Google LLC.

About Syinix

Launched in 2015, Syinix is a global smart home appliance brand launched in guided by the brand philosophy of “Starting Smart Life”. Syinix is committed to providing consumers with innovative smart home appliance solutions that are practical and beautifully crafted to improve the quality of life at home.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1334788/Syinix_Home_ Appliances.jpg