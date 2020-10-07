Syinix Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana to Raffle TVs throughout the Premier League Season

Syinix Nigeria, Kenya and Ghana Will Draw the New A Series 32-inch Smart TV for Every Leicester City Game Day in the 2020-2021 Premier League

TOKYO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Syinix and the Leicester City Football Club (LCFC) are embarking on their first Premier League campaign together. The Home Appliances global emerging market pioneer will keep a close eye on the LCFC games, and for every match there will be a raffle among Syinix fans in Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana to win the new 32-inch Android TV! Syinix is thrilled to invite its loyal and new brand followers to enjoy the top-class football being played by its partners from Leicester.

In the imminently starting topflight season from September 2020 to May 2021, Syinix Nigeria, Kenya, and Ghana will link up in the brand’s African promotional drive and hold raffles to give away the 32-inch Android TV on each day the Foxes take to the field. Leon Liang, Global Marketing Director at Synix said: “We at Syinix are always dedicated to enabling our fans to immerge themselves in the excitement of live events. Modern vivid technology brings spectators from around the world closer to the heart of the action. The partnership with LCFC and this prize lottery is a great chance to say thank you to our fans. We’re excited about unveiling the winners!”

In order to enter the raffle, fans will need to predict the winning team and score of the game in comments on the raffle corresponding post on Syinix Nigeria, Syinix Kenya, and Syinix Ghana Facebook pages. Predictions submitted only before the start of the game are counted. After the game is finished, the winner will be chosen randomly from the correct predictions and will be awarded a new smart TV. This goes for every home and away LCFC game this season. Get ready for the Foxes to come up against Premier League rivals such as the Reds, the Blues, the Citizens, the Gunners, the Hotspurs, the Wolves, the Devils, the Seagulls and many more.

And now, time for the curtain-raiser moment. This is what our fans can win – the 32-inch High Definition DLED frameless display. Advanced image processing technology with HDR and Dolby Vision, and special for football matches Picture Quality tuned mode will infuse the room with richer colours. With access to Google Play, thousands of apps are available, including YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime video. The TV carries Wi-Fi, Bluetooth connectivity, 2 HDMI ports, and a USB port. The stereo with Dolby Sound will make sure the sound is as crisp as the picture. Additionally, a built-in stabilizer will allow safe operation in case of inconsistent voltage supplies, and a built-in satellite tuner that doesn’t need an extra set-top box device to connect to satellite.

About Syinix

Launched in 2015, Syinix is a global smart home appliance brand launch guided by the brand philosophy of “Starting Smart Life”. Syinix is committed to providing consumers with innovative smart home appliance solutions that are practical and beautifully crafted to improve the quality of life at home.