Synchronoss Names Taylor C. Greenwald Chief Financial Officer

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that Taylor C. Greenwald is appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. In his new role at Synchronoss, Greenwald will oversee global financial operations for the company, including accounting, treasury, business planning and analysis, corporate development, and investor relations.

Greenwald brings to Synchronoss extensive experience managing all financial functions of large global public organizations. He most recently served as Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Web Presence for Endurance International Group, an IT services company. Prior to that, he spent 18 years with Convergys Corporation where he held several senior leadership roles, including Senior Vice President Finance, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

“I am pleased to welcome Taylor to our senior leadership team,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “Taylor brings to the table significant experience driving revenue growth and profitability for large companies in the technology and business service industries. In addition, he offers deep corporate development knowledge, including acquisitions and divestitures, proven proficiency with turnaround strategies, and a strong technical background. I’m confident his expertise and financial acumen will make an immediate impact as we continue to position Synchronoss for the future and ensure our customers across the globe have the resources they need to connect with subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways.”

Miller added that Lou Ferraro, who had been serving as Acting Chief Financial Officer for the last quarter, will remain with the company as Executive Vice President of Financial Operations and Chief Human Resources Officer, reporting to Taylor. “Lou did a fantastic job after being asked to take on the acting CFO role earlier this summer in addition to his other responsibilities. The board and I look forward to his ongoing leadership with us going forward,” Miller said.

Greenwald said he is excited to be joining the company. “The work that Synchronoss has accomplished in the past year to improve its business trajectory is impressive, and I’m honored to join the company at such an important time. I look forward to helping Synchronoss build momentum for revenue growth and deliver on its strategic goals for customers and its other stakeholders,” he said.

Greenwald earned his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Sloan School of Management, and his bachelor’s degree in engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology.

