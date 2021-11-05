Synchronoss Personal Cloud Solution Selected by Telkomsel to Bolster Digital Services Offering

New partnership will allow Indonesian mobile operator to bring personal cloud services to a market of more than 170 million subscribers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR), a global leader and innovator of cloud, messaging and digital solutions, today announced it would supply its personal cloud solution to Telkomsel, Indonesia’s largest mobile operator. The addition of the Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution will give Telkomsel’s subscribers the ability to back up and manage their valuable digital content, including photos and videos, from any device.

The white-label Synchronoss Personal Cloud solution—branded “Floudrive” and managed by Telkomsigma—will be made available to Telkomsel’s 170 million subscribers as a premium feature. Subscribers will be able to choose between two different storage tiers and enjoy an initial free 30-day period. The solution gives subscribers a reliable and intuitive cloud storage experience, with the ability to backup and sync digital content, while also introducing advanced tagging and search capabilities.

“We are excited to be partnering with Synchronoss to integrate its personal cloud solutions into our consumer channel,” said Tanto Suratno, Director of Business and Sales, Telkomsigma. “Having outgrown our existing personal cloud offering, now is the perfect time to embrace this opportunity and provide our subscribers with an advanced solution that meets their evolving needs. We look forward to enabling our customers to optimize and manage their precious digital content, and to protect and store it safely and securely. As well as benefiting our customers, this partnership also represents the next step as we move towards offering more digital services.”

The solution will be delivered through Synchronoss’ agreement with Telkomsigma, the IT Services and Data Center arm of Telkomsel and Telkomsigma’s parent company, Telkom Indonesia. Unlike other cloud solutions on the market, the Synchronoss-powered personal cloud allows subscriber data to be stored in-country, a critical requirement for Telkomsel to adhere to Indonesian law.

Anthony Socci, President and General Manager, APAC for Synchronoss, said he is delighted to be working with Telkomsel on its new cloud offering. “As a private cloud solution provider, we are always looking for ways to support telecom partners in their mission to deliver more varied and advanced digital services to their subscribers. This cloud solution will be instrumental to Telkomsel as it facilitates a more integrated experience and promotes a safer handling of personal assets,” he said. “This deal builds on the success we have already experienced with Telkomsigma that impressed and inspired Telkomsel to deliver similar offerings to their mobile subscribers. It will also create greater synergies between the two organizations within the group.”

To learn more about Synchronoss cloud solutions, visit synchronoss.com/solutions/ cloud.

About Synchronoss

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services and content they love. That’s why more than 1,500 talented Synchronoss employees worldwide strive each day to reimagine a world in sync. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com .

Media Contacts

For Synchronoss:

Anais Merlin,

CCgroup,

E: synchronoss@ccgrouppr.com

Investor Contact

For Synchronoss: Todd Kehrli/Joo-Hun Kim, MKR Investor Relations, Inc., E: investor@synchronoss.com