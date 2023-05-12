TAAG increases weekly frequency flights to Brazil

Angola Airlines will increase from five to six weekly flights on the connection between Luanda and São Paulo (Brazil), starting in August of this year, the company stated Friday in its press release.

The new frequency will be operated by a Boeing 777 aircraft, departing at night from 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda.

According to a note sent to ANGOP, the objective is to add more mobility options to its passengers and customers, in view of the growth in market demand, on this route to South America.

However, the load factor reached an average of 73%, a figure considered positive within the parameters of civil aviation.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)