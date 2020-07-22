Tarring of Tsumkwe gravel road not viable: RA

A feasibility study by the Roads Authority (RA) has concluded that the tarring of the Tsumkwe-Grootfontein gravel road is not viable since the amount of traffic on the road does not justify the expense.

This was revealed on Tuesday by RA project consultant Rainus !Gonteb, who presented the findings of the feasibility study to Otjozondjupa Regional Governor, James Uerikua and the constituency councillors of Omatako and Okakarara.

The feasibility study for the upgrading of the C44 gravel road from Grootfontein’s B8 road to the Dobe border post in the Tsumkwe Constituency was carried out between August 2019 and March 2020.

!Gonteb explained that the amount of traffic on a gravel road considered for possible upgrading is key when determining the viability of the project. He said on a peak traffic day this curvy gravel road carries a total of 105 vehicles, while only 45 cars use the road on a normal day.

“Technically, a road is only upgraded to bitumen standard if more than 200 vehicles pass on it daily,” he said.

It would cost Government about N.dollars 2 billion to upgrade the Tsumkwe gravel road and N.dollars 87 million for re-gravelling on its current curving distance of 270 kilometres, the consultant said.

In response, Uerikua suggested that the RA continue tarring the road and reduce the distance from its current 270 kilometres to at least 200, which would then also cut costs.

“Treat this project as a special one bearing in mind the classification of residents in that area as they are marginalised,” said Uerikua.

The RA should in addition to the costs also consider the socio-economic benefits that would come with a tarred road, said Vetaruhe Kandorozu of the Okakarara Constituency.

It was proposed that the project take place in four phases from the B8 tarred road to Rooidag Gate and later continue to Tsumkwe settlement, Gam and the Dobe border post.

