Taxi fare to decrease

Taxi fares will decrease to the normal rate effective from midnight on Thursday following an increase put in place to subdue the economic impact of the COVID-19 restrictions, Justice Minister Yvonne Dausab has said.

Speaking at the Presidential COVID-19 public briefing on Wednesday, Dausab said the regulations on the number of passengers taxis can accommodate have been relaxed and because they are now allowed to load passengers to full capacity, the fare will decrease.

The fare will thus be reduced from N.dollars 14.00 to N.dollars 12.00.

“The taxi fare increment was only to cater for measures that were put in place. Now with the relaxing of the measures everything regarding public transport has normalised. This means that public transport operators will now be carrying a full capacity of passengers and will be able to generate income,” Dausab said.

She added that it was important for the State to put in place regulations to curb the further spread of COVID-19.

Dausab also said the resumption of alcohol selling businesses such as bars and nightclubs are governed under the current regulations that will allow the sale of alcohol only up to 22h00.

Speaking at the same occasion, Attorney General, Festus Mbandeka cautioned that even though the measures have been lifted, people must adhere to the wearing of face masks and washing of hands to curb the spread of the virus, especially during public gatherings for which the maximum number of people allowed has now been increases to 200.

“The virus is not completely gone yet and we must also bear in mind that if we do not behave and adhere to the rules and regulations there could be a second wave which could take us back to stage one lockdown,” said Mbandeka.

Source: Namibia Press Agency