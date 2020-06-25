Teacher’s alleged hate speech receiving urgent attention: Nghipondoka

Tribal remarks about Nama people made by a teacher employed at Schmeleville Combined school at Bethanie in the //Karas Region, has the potential to disturb peaceful co-existence that prevails among Namibians from diverse cultures, ethnic and racial background.

This was said in Parliament on Wednesday, by minister of Education, Arts and Culture Anna Nghipondoka, when she was providing the ministry’s position on the tribal remarks made by Suana Lukas Kampala who wrote hate speech towards Nama people on social media.

Nghipondoka said, the Namibian constitution article eight on fundamental human rights and freedom clearly guarantees the respects for human dignity and for all persons shall not be violated. Article 10 further states that all persons shall be equal before the law, and no persons may be discriminated against on grounds of sex, race, colour, ethnic origin, religion, creed or social and economic status.

She said the ministry condemns the remarks of the teacher in the strongest terms possible, as something that is unacceptable and it should never happen again, and the matter is receiving the urgent and prompt attention it deserves for a conclusion to be made soonest.

“Threats of doing physical harm to Nama people from a teacher who is employed at a school where the absolute majority of learners enrolled there are Nama origin, are just offensive and intolerable but are simultaneously also antagonistic to the spirit of nation building,” said Nghipondoka.

She added that Kampala contravened and failed to adhere to the provision of the laws through social media postings that he allegedly made and he will be dealt with in terms of the Public Services Act of 1995.

“At this juncture, the ministry of Education, Arts and Culture wishes to urge all teachers and educators to refrain from any conduct that is contrary to the ethics and professionalism that we hold dear in the teaching profession. As educators, we seek to maximize inclusion, and nation building,” said Nghipondoka.

She further added that the onus rests on teachers to not only aspire great academic outcomes for learners, but to equally realise that teachers conduct as role model for learners could contribute immensely to the building of moral character of learners in their care.

Source: Namibia Press Agency