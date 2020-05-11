Teachers in Khomas adapting well to online learning: Vries

Director of Education for Khomas Region Gerard Vries said, teachers in the region have given a positive response and they are adapting well to online teaching as a new teaching method.

He made the remarks on Monday at the COVID-19 Information Center in Windhoek during an update on the continuation of teaching and learning in the region.

Vries said, it is not easy to deal with human beings, especial when introducing something new that will cause discomfort to the old way of doing things, because there be those who will welcome it and others will not appreciate it, but its satisfactory that majority of the teachers are willing to adjust and work under the new teaching methods.

He said ever since schools reopened last week, he visited several schools in the region where he engaged teachers and principals and most of them have given him favorable responses.

“Teachers are quite happy and willing to bring their experts in education, they are not complaining about adjusting to new ways of teaching. Teachers are resilient, those that I engaged with have given me positive responses,” said Vries.

He said schools in the Khomas region have adopted several communication methods to reach out to learners, parents and fellow teachers on how to distribute learning materials for learners, and the materials have been widely published in several local media that are easily accessible to the public.

“These learning materials have been prepared by teachers and principals in the region, and the most effective teaching method is radio that reaches about 87 per cent of the population in the region. Other are booklets that are being published in the newspapers, and teachers are also sending learning materials to parents via WhatsApp messages,” explained Vries.

He added that there are also challenges because the new learning method cannot reach every one in the capital city, because not every parent can afford electronical gadgets for their kids, but efforts are being made to cater to everyone like kids that are living in the farms can get their learning materials picked up from their respective schools.

Source: Namibia Press Agency