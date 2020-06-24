Teachers Union of Namibia secretary-general MahongoraKavihuha has condemned some school principals for permitting schooling despite the deficiency of COVID-19

Teachers Union of Namibia secretary-general MahongoraKavihuha has condemned some school principals for permitting schooling despite the deficiency of World Health Organisation COVID-19 precautionary measures in place.

The secretary-general said some schools have commenced with face-to-face teaching while lacking water or ablution facilities.

Kavihuha made these remarks during a consultative meeting with principals and teachers on schools’ preparedness for face-to-face teaching in Opuwo in the Kunene Region on Tuesday.

He also said school principals should stop providing deceptive information about resuming with face-to-face schooling, saying it is risky and unjustifiable as numerous positive cases being reported daily recently.

Kavihuha said despite face-to-face teaching commencing, some rural schools do not meet requirements such as having clean running water and functioning ablution facilities and therefore these schools must be shut until these issues are rectified entirely.

Source: Namibia Press Agency