Team Namibia wins 14 medals on SASAPD opening day

Namibian athletes with a disability raked in 14 medals on the opening day of the South Africa Sport Association for the Physically Disabled (SASAPD) currently underway in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A group of 20 Namibian athletes are competing at the 2022 Toyota SASAPD championships at the Germiston Stadium with countries such as Kenya, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, Cameroon and Botswana, as well as nine South African provinces.

On day one of the championship, Team Namibia won nine gold, one silver and four bronze medals.

Paralympic medalist Ananias Shikongo, who competes in the T11 category, as well as T13 sprinter, Johannes Nambala, each won gold in the 100-metre (m) races.

Nambala, who competed with T12 athletes on the day, finished second behind South Africa’s T12 Paralympian Jonathan Ntutu from the Western Cape, who won a gold in that category but based on the Raza point system the Namibian was also awarded a gold medal.

Under-14 sprinter Lize Meyer, who is making her debut at the championship, started with a bang, winning two gold medals in the T46 100m and F46 shot put event.

Other gold medals for Team Namibia came from Bradly Murere in the T46 100m sprint, Roodley Gowaseb in the T54 800m wheelchair race and Michael Muyenga in the F12 long jump.

T37 athlete Johanna Benson, T11 sprinter Lahja Ishitile and T12 Sprinter Lahja Ipinge also won gold medals for Namibia in the long jump and 100m sprints.

T37 athlete Petrus Karuli won silver after coming second behind South African Paralympian medalist Charl du Toit.

While the bronze medals came from T12 athlete Filipus Namwenda in the 100m, Murere in the F46 long jump, Gowaseb in the T54 1500m wheelchair race, and Benson in the T37 100m race.

T37 athletes Martha Hitekalute finished sixth in 100m while T12 athletes Michael Muyenga and Leornard Amadhila finished seventh and eighth respectively in T12 100m race.

Team coach Belinda Oberholster told Nampa on Monday that it is a privilege for her to be with the team.

“Athletes, coaches, medical staff and team manager are working well together. Day one started very well for Team Namibia. The athletes showed up and shined,” she said.

she added that athletes did extremely good and will bring more medals back home because the competition is well organized.

