Teenage boy allegedly drowns at Lüderitz

A 16-year-old boy allegedly drowned at Lüderitz in the ||Kharas Region on Tuesday.

The Namibian Police Force’s (NamPol) Acting Regional Commander for ||Kharas, Deputy Commissioner Tauno Hamukoto told Nampa Thursday the deceased has been identified as Mukwashaale Toivo Iyambo.

The incident occurred around 15h00 at Aeroplane beach.

“The victim went to the beach with friends. They swam and the friends came out of the water but the victim went under the water and never came back out. The police engaged private divers who managed to retrieve the body and it was transported to the hospital where he was declared dead,” said Hamukoto.

Iyambo’s next of kin were informed of his death and police investigations continue.

The deputy commissioner further urged inhabitants of the region to adhere to the new curfew put in place to suppress the spread of COVID-19.

“Please let us try our best to adhere to the new regulations. We are expected to adhere to these directives so when we are travelling from one place to another, we should ensure that we reach our destination before the curfew starts. Should one not comply with these regulations the police will be forced to enforce the law and it might not be pleasant,” said Hamukoto.

A countrywide curfew between 21h00 and 04h00 was announced by Minister of Health and Social Services Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday as part of Namibia’s measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Hamukoto also said those who plan to travel should ensure that their houses are protected as criminals will be on the lookout for properties to target.

“As police we can do what we can but unfortunately we cannot be everywhere, so we need the public to assist us in the fight against crime,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency