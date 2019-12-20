Teenage boy dies in accident near MaltahAlhe

A 15-year-old Namibian minor died on Thursday near MaltahAlhe after the driver of the car he was travelling in lost control of his vehicle in a curve and overturned and seriously injuring five passengers, with another one slightly injured.

The Namibian Police Force's Acting Regional Crime Investigations Detective Chief Inspector Simon Hauwanga told Nampa on Friday that the incident happened at about 16h30 on the D804 gravel road near MaltahAlhe.

It is alleged that the driver of a white Toyota Fortuner with registration number BY09XB lost control of the vehicle in a curve and swerve to the right and then to the left and overturned three times, landed on it's wheels in the middle of the road and in the process threw out four occupants and caused serious injuries and one fatality, Hauwanga said.

The driver, 48, along with two adult female passengers are South African nationals with the other passengers, one adult female, adult male and male minor are Namibian citizens.

The deceased was identified as Maquith Van Wyk and next of kin was informed of his death.

The police are investigating a culpable homicide case.

Source: Namibia Press Agency