Teenager arrested for allegedly raping three minors at Omuthiya

The police at Omuthiya arrested a 17-year-old boy on Friday for allegedly repeatedly raping three minor girls between May and August this year.

The victims are aged three, seven and nine years old.

The Namibian Police Force’s Head of Media Relations, Chief Inspector ElifasKuwinga during the weekly crime briefing here on Sunday, said the suspect was being accommodated by the family of the victims after he was kicked out of a neighbouring house when the rapes allegedly occurred.

It is alleged that the suspect would enter the room where the seven and nine-year-old girls slept at night and have sexual intercourse with them.

The three-year-old girl shared a room with her parents and he would allegedly rape her when she would go into the living room, where he slept, in the morning.

In a similar incident, a 42-year-old man allegedly raped a nine-year-old girl in Mondesa at Swakopmund on Friday. The suspect, who is reportedly married to the girl’s aunt, has been arrested.

The police also reported the alleged rape of a 55-year-old woman by a 46-year-old man at Duineveld in the Hardap Region on Friday.

The victim was reportedly overpowered by the man at her house.

The suspect has been arrested.

Meanwhile at Ondangwa, a 22-year-old man allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman on Friday.

The woman went to the house of the suspect to get English notes when he allegedly attacked her.

The suspect fled and had not yet been arrested by Sunday.

It was also reported that a seven-month-old foetus was found by four minor children playing in an abandoned house at Karasburg on Friday. The children informed adults at a nearby house and they called the police.

No suspect has been arrested yet.

Police investigations in all matters continue.

SOURCE: NAMIBIA PRESS AGENCY