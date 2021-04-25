Ten people perished in Simanya accident: NamPol

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in the Kavango West Region has indicated that 10 people died in the Simanya village accident, not 11 as reported earlier.

The horrific accident occurred on Friday at Simanya village, situated about 15 kilometres outside of Nkurenkuru.

“One of the passengers is still in the Rundu Intermediate Hospital,” NamPol’s Head of Community Affairs in Kavango West, Chief Inspector Raimbert Muronga told Nampa in an update on Sunday.

Muronga said the deceased were traveling in Nissan and Toyota sedans on the Nkurenkuru-Mpungu road when the two vehicles collided head-on and caught fire. The Nissan had six occupants, all male, while the Toyota had five occupants - one man and four women.

Muronga said two people were removed from the vehicles but one of them died on the scene, while the other was rushed to the hospital.

He further said both drivers have been identified but their next of kin have not yet been officially informed as investigations are still underway. The identity of all deceased will be released once official identification by the families has been completed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency