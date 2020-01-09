Ten vie for NFA presidency

The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Normalisation Committee (NC) at the Namibia Football Association (NFA) says it has received 10 names of potential candidates to vie for the NFA Presidency in an elective congress scheduled for 22 February 2020.

This was revealed to Nampa by the NC vice-chairperson and acting Secretary-General of the NFA Frans Cosmos on Thursday morning, where he said the next step in the vetting, verification and integrity check of the nominated candidates.

The deadline was on Wednesday 00hours00 and we received 10 nominations from all the 19 bona fide members of the NFA, Cosmos said.

The names of the 10 nominated candidates are former president Frans Mbidi, former vice president Naftal Dr Ngalangi, Ranga Haikali, Mpasi Haingura, Cassius Moeti, Namibia Premier League (NPL) Chairperson Patrick Kauta, ex chairperson of the Karas region Isak Fredricks, Kenneth !Gaoseb from all the three first national first division, former NPL chairperson Johnny J. Doeseb and experienced football administrator Mabos Vries.

We will now do and vetting, eligibility and integrity check where we will see if the nominated individuals are fit to run the office. We will look at the NFA and FIFA constitutions to see if these candidates fit. We will also check if the candidates were once declared insolvent, their criminal records, past present and pending, he explained.

Cosmos said the final list of the candidates will be ready by 22 January, a month before the congress.

The final list will be circulated to all the stakeholders including the government, media and Namibia Sports Commission, Cosmos said.

He also added that when the make the final list of the candidates, they will also release the list of the nominated candidates for the powerful Executive Committee (Exco) Members.

This Exco consists of 11 members, but only nine positions are contested as the other two will automatically be filled by the NPL which is currently suspended by NFA and a representative of all the three national first divisions.

Kauta is the current chairperson of the NPL while !Gaoseb is the nominated candidate to represent the first divisions.

The elective congress will also elect the first and second vice presidents.

The NFA is currently under the care of an NC which was appointed by FIFA in February 2019 after the NFA failed to hold an elective congress following an impasse between former President Mbidi, and the then Secretary-General Barry Rukoro.

FIFA then intervened and imposed a NC which was then tasked with normalising the situation at football hose.

Source: Namibia Press Agency