A 10-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at Opuwo on Friday.

According to a Namibian Police Force crime report, the boy’s stepmother asked him to fetch water but he refused to do so and left the house.

He was later found hanging from a tree.

Police investigations continue.

On Friday at Outapi in the Omusati Region, a 40-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in his room with an electric cable. No suicide note was left behind and his next of kin were informed.

The police also reported that a 29-year-old woman died at the Trans-Kalahari border post after being swept away in a river on Saturday.

The report said Lynn Tsuos and her boyfriend were walking home around 20h30 when they attempted to cross the river and were swept away. The man was found alive holding on to a branch, while Tsuos’s body was found stuck in a tree.

Her next of kin were informed and the body transported to the Gobabis police mortuary for an autopsy.

Meanwhile, the Namibian Police are investigating a case of murder after 23-year-old Lamek Nehale was stabbed to death by an unknown suspect in Windhoek on Saturday.

According to the report the suspect and another unknown person were arguing over a cellphone. Nehale was not involved in the argument but was stabbed in the chest.

The suspect, who is known to the police, fled the scene, but efforts to trace him are ongoing.

Nehale’s next of kin have been informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency