Ten-year-old girl allegedly commits suicide in Windhoek

The Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Khomas Region is investigating a case of unnatural death after a 10-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Windhoek on Monday.

According to a daily incident report issued by NamPol on Tuesday, the incident reportedly happened between 18h00 and 19h00 at the deceased’s home in Windhoek's Ombili residential area.

The deceased was allegedly found hanging in their house roof by her seven-year-old brother who then cut the rope. An ambulance was called and the girl was taken to Katutura State Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The deceased has been identified as Panduleni Tuyeimo Etutuma Nandenga and her next of kin have been informed of her death.

Police investigations continue.

Source: Namibia Press Agency