‘Tender swindler’ flagged in Kunene’s procurement

The Kunene Regional Council has been thrown into panic mode following allegations of falsification of procurement documents and official signatures related to awarding of medical tenders in the region.

In documents seen by this agency, a faceless individual by the name ‘Moses Kamati’ issued a request for informal quotation for medical patient monitors for the Opuwo District Hospital.

Kamati is listed as ‘secretary for procurement chain supply’.

According to the documents, Kamati went a step ahead, forging the signature of the council’s chief regional officer, George Kamseb.

The fake tender is worth N.dollars 812 919.68.

“This acceptance letter is issued and incorporates the terms and conditions of the Open Standing Offer Agreement between the Kunene Regional Council and Messrs Quintessential Trading and Consultancy Pty Ltd dated 07 June 2022 for the provision of medical equipment for Opuwo State Hospital,” the fake acceptance letter reads.

Kamati promises his potential victim that the payment will be effected by the council within 30 days after delivery of the goods.

The questionable acceptance letter is titled: ‘REQUEST FOR QUOTATION FOR SUPPLY AND DELIVERY OF MEDICAL PATIENT MONITORS’. The bogus missive’s reference is: G/IO/KuneneRC-158/2021/22.

“Kunene Regional Council is hereby inviting you to submit your best quotation on the supply and delivery of 18 x Medical Patient Monitors (Product Code: PM500-30 Patient Monitor) at Opuwo State Hospital,” it reads.

It goes on: “Please prepare and submit your quotation via email (procurement@kunenerc.org) on or before 03 June 2022. All the bids submitted after the closing date will be disqualified.”

The said letter also bears the stamp of the Kunene Regional Council to further boost its authenticity. The stamp date is 20 May 2022, while the proposed delivery date is 14 June 2022.

In a statement, also in Nampa’s possession, the council’s spokesperson, Tulimekondjo Pandeni, distanced the institution from the scam.

Pandeni said a case has since been opened with the police and that investigations are underway.

“The Directorate of Health and Social Services, also delegated to the Kunene Regional Council has not issued out or approved any request for informal quotations for the supply and delivery of medical monitors for the Opuwo State Hospital,” Pandeni said in a statement on Thursday.

In the face of this, the regional council will strategise on ways to avoid future similar incidents, Pandeni noted.

More so, heightened caution must be deployed by all stakeholders and the public who might fall prey to Kamati’s shenanigans, Pandeni added.

“[The regional council] urges all stakeholders, financial institutions, service providers and the public at large to use caution of all official documents from the Kunene Regional Council by verifying that all official documents should have the signature of George P Kamseb as Chief Regional Officer and no one else,” Pandeni said.

However, regional crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Paavo Iiyambo said no case was opened.

But he confirmed that officials from the regional council visited his office regarding the matter.

“They just came here for advice,” Iiyambo said on Monday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency