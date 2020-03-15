Tertiary institutions suspend/modify graduation ceremonies amid COVID-19 confirmation

The University of Science and Technology (NUST) said it has decided to shift its mid-term break following an announcement made by President Hage Geingob on Saturday that all public gatherings should be cancelled due to the confirmation of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Namibia.

In a statement issued to the media on Sunday the university said the mid-term break is shifted form 06-10 April 2020 to 16-20 March 2020.

It said the library, regional centres and lecture rooms will be closed during the mid-term break however the NUST hostel will remain open.

The statement added that consequently there will be no assessments, test and assignment due to no classes schedule including block release lessons during the mid-term break.

The statement added that all online services will remain accessible and students are advised to do electronic fund transfers payments to the university accounts instead of payments at cashiers or at regional centres.

'Large gathering will not be permitted for the next 29 days, this is applicable to faculty and departmental meetings and all meetings and events on the NUST calendar during this period. Clarity will be provided after further consultation if this will also be applicable to classes with large student numbers,' reads the statement.

Further the university said its graduation ceremonies scheduled for 29 and 30 April 2020 have been postponed to coincide with the October graduation ceremonies and the new dates will be communicated in due course.

'Students who are due graduate in April 2020 will be able to pick up their certificates on campus and dates is yet to be announced,' it adds.

The university said it has also suspended all travelling for official matters for all staff and students for 29 days.

'Staff and students are encouraged to carefully consider the risk of travelling internationally in their private capacity. Students including international students in the hostels should kindly contact the hostel committee for further details, should any staff or students experience any symptoms of COVID-19 immediately contact your supervisors or self-quarantine,' added the statement.

Source: Namibia Press Agency