Sixteen women from various informal settlements in Windhoek successfully completed a baking masterclass aimed at empowering aspiring bakers with the baking and business skills they need to thrive and pursue their own businesses.

The Baking Masterclass held at the weekend is an initiative by Shiwa The Baker in collaboration with Metropolitan Namibia.

Shiwomeho Kalla, founder of Shiwa The Baker in a media statement yesterday said the 16 participants all aspire to open and run baking businesses, but did not have access to opportunities to learn the necessary technical and financial skills to do so.

Kalla explained that in addition to that, participants were also mentored by various speakers and given guidance and strategies on how to manage their finances in order to build profitable baking businesses.

Metropolitan Namibia Executive Officer, Ingah Ekandjo was quoted in the statement as saying the company supported the initiative to contribute towards alleviating poverty through empowering women with valuable skills that will positively change their lives and that of their families.

