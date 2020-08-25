The Bank of Namibia welcomed the operationalisation

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) has welcomed the operationalisation of the Credit Guarantee Scheme.

The scheme was launched by Minister of Finance IpumbuShiimi last week after being approved by Cabinet and delegated to the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) for implementation.

In a media statement issued yesterday, BoN said the scheme is the result of a collective effort by stakeholders to ensure greater financial inclusion in Namibia.

The scheme is part of a package of three complementary facilities forming the small and medium enterprise (SME) financing strategy which includes a credit guarantee scheme, venture capital fund and mentoring and coaching programme.

“It is a smart partnership between the public and private sector geared towards enhancing access to finance for small and medium enterprises,” read the statement.

It said access to finance is one of the key challenges facing many SMEs and the scheme will ensure that SMEs with bankable business plans which lack collateral are able to access funding from leading financial institutions.

It will provide collateral cover of about 60 per cent for bankable SMEs since the facility is designed in a way that the risk is shared between the scheme, participating financial institutions and the borrowers

Source: Namibia Press Agency