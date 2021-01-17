The City of Windhoek attended to 42 notifications of flooding from various areas of the capital between 30 December 2020 and 13 January 2021.

City of Windhoek spokesperson Lydia Amutenya in a media statement on Friday said requests from residents in these instances varied from pumping out water and unblocking drainage systems to clearing channels and sandbagging, as well as closing river crossings.

She said flash floods over this period damaged properties and infrastructure around the capital, but fortunately no flood-related injuries or fatalities were reported.

The preliminary reports indicate that in Samora Machel Constituency 71 households residing in informal dwellings in riverbanks were identified to be at high risk and were advised to move to higher ground, Amutenya said.

In Windhoek Rural Constituency 91 informal structures were identified to be at risk of being flooded and were advised to move to higher ground.

Source: Namibia Press Agency