The continuation of the trial of five people Windhoek municipal worker

The continuation of the trial of five people arrested over the death of Windhoek municipal worker Peter Muleke in March 2015, is now scheduled to resume in the High Court here in September.

The five are Annastacia Lubinda, 33; Dave Kondjera, 32; Donald Hindjou, 26; Abiud Uazeua, 35, and 27-year-old Dollam Tjitjahuma.

The five accused persons made another appearance before High Court Judge Christie Liebenberg during a conference of case management review yesterday when they were informed that the continuation of their murder trial will resume on 21 September 2020.

On the same date, 21 September, a ruling in respect of the five accused’s applications for a discharge that was brought before court in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedures Act of 1977, will also be made public.

The five accused have so far suffered some irreparable legal blows since 2017 when two of their applications for the removal of High Court Judge Johanna Salionga from continuing to preside over their trial, were dismissed in rulings handed down by the same judge.

The group have also brought a number of failed urgent bail applications that were dismissed by the court due to the seriousness and complexity of the charges they are facing, which requires them all to be placed on their defence and testify before court regarding their alleged involvement in the murder of the late municipal worker, Muleke.

The failed recusal applications were brought before court after the accused’s confessions and other self-incriminating statements were admitted as evidence on 05 March 2018.

The disputed confessions and other related self-incriminating statements are now being admitted as evidence before court and used by the prosecution against the accused during the continuation of the trial

Source: Namibia Press Agency