The decision made by the Ministry Marine Resources

The decision made by the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) to auction fishing quotas was in accordance with the Fisheries and Marine Resources Act 27 of 2000 as the portion in question belongs to the State.

The Act describes three types of fishing quotas which include the ‘non-commercial’ quota, referred to as Governmental quota, whose purpose is to advance the social, economic, cultural or other governmental objectives.

This was according to Deputy Minister Sylvia Makgone during a panel discussion on the auctioning of fishing quotas to raise funds for COVID-19 at the COVID Communications Centre yesterday, noting that the State can handle these quotas how it sees fit to benefit its people.

“When the ministry received these recommendations, we looked at the possible legal implications against carrying out these recommendations – the ministry did not just get up and implement these recommendations because legally according to the Act, if we were to take all the quotas that are there, then this would be against the existing Act,” explained Makgone.

Additionally, according to Makgone, the ministry also took into consideration the companies within the industry that have invested in vessels and factories as well as how this would affect employment in the country, hence the decision to only auction what belongs to the State.

“The decision was therefore taken to place the government’s quotas on the market in order to determine the value of the country’s natural resources and see how we can benefit from them and this is what brought about this decision to auction.”

Source: Namibia Press Agency