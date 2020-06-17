The memo circulating on social media was meant for the staff of the bank, informing them of a precautionary decision taken as a result of possible exposure to a (Coronavirus) COVID-19 case: Bank of Namibia

The Bank of Namibia (BoN) said their memo circulating on social media was meant for the staff of the bank, informing them of a precautionary decision taken as a result of possible exposure to a (Coronavirus) COVID-19 case.

In a statement today, BoN said the public should be informed that no staff member of the BoN has been traced by authorities to have come into contact with case number 33, but it took the decision to revert to the stage one approach given that two of its staff members reside at the accommodation complex where case number 33 was residing.

“The bank remains dedicated to protecting the wellbeing of its staff members, hence the issuance of the memo. The public is therefore urged not to panic as all necessary measures have been put in place to adhere to health protocols established with regards to COVID-19,” said the statement.

It added that the bank is still operational and no activities have been disrupted.

The memo issued by BoN on Tuesday night seen by this news agency, said out of an abundance of caution and to protect the wellbeing of its staff members, it has taken a decision to revert to the stage one approach of allowing only essential service employees that are not able to work from home to use the bank premises for a period of 14 days.

“At the same time the bank will revert to hosting virtual meetings and avoid face-to-face meetings with stakeholders in all interactions and the bank premises will be disinfected. The bank encourages staff to seek the assistance of the wellness office for support and enquiries during this time,” added the memo.

Source: Namibia Press Agency