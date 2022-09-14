The Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) on Monday announced names of the newly elected leadership for the northern regions.

Re-elected chairperson for the MUN northern regions, Mathew Mberiuana, told Nampa in an interview on Monday that 66 delegate members from the several branches of the northern areas attended the one-day conference on Saturday at Tsumeb, where they elected their new northern regional leadership.

Mberiuana stated that positions of chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, vice secretary, treasurer and vice treasurer, were all contested at the conference.

“These positions became vacant in August this year after their two-year term had lapsed,” he said.

On the position of chairperson, Mberiuana, who is from B2Gold Mine, was re-elected after contesting with two other candidates.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency