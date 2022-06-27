The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said the International Women in Diplomacy Day should serve as an inspiration to young girls to pursue a career in diplomacy.

This, she said would help promote social progress and better living standards as envisioned in the United Nations Charter.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks in a media statement issued yesterday in celebration of the annual International Women in Diplomacy Day marked on 24 June.

'Namibia co-sponsored a resolution in the United Nations General Assembly proclaiming 24 June of each year as International Day of Women in Diplomacy,' she said.

Through the landmark resolution, countries recognise and honour the contribution women have made and continue to make in the field of diplomacy to make a better place for humanity, she added.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency