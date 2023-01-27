The Ministry of Mines and Energy has announced that fuel prices will remain unchanged for the month of February despite recording under-recoveries of 85 cents and 43 cents on petrol and diesel respectively.

Under-recovery is the gap between the local price of fuel and what would have been the price if the fuel were imported.

In a media release availed to Nampa yesterday, the ministry said the fuel prices in Walvis Bay will remain at N.dollars 20.65 per litre for diesel and N.dollars 18.28 per litre for petrol.

“The ministry is aware of the difficult economic situation which affects fuel consumers. Therefore, it will continue to make all possible interventions to always ensure domestic oil market stability. The National Energy Fund will absorb the under-recoveries on behalf of fuel consumers,” the statement said.

It further noted that international oil prices are failing to find a consistent direction over an extended period, especially over the last 24 months.

NAMPA

Source: The Namibian Press Agency