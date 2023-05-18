Residents of Otjiwarongo should expect to pay more for their monthly municipal bills, effective, 01 July 2023.

The municipality’s rates and taxes will increase by three per cent, solid waste by seven per cent, water tariff by eight per cent, sewage services by six per cent and two per cent for cemetery services.

This was announced at a special council meeting held yesterday afternoon by the chairperson of the management committee Godhard Hoko, when he tabled the municipality’s N.dollars 183.1 million capital and expenditure budget for the 2023/2024 financial year.

At the same meeting, the Otjiwarongo deputy mayor, Julienda Kampungu said she was in full support of the budget as it solely focus on the needs of the inhabitants as the municipality ensures that its solid economic base is created.

Kampungu said out of N.dollars 183.1 million tabled N.dollars 37.3 million if for capital projects while N.dollars 145.8 million is for operations and expenditures including the maintenance of existing infrastructure.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency