The Namibian National Students Organisation calls on all institutions of higher learning

The Namibian National Students Organisation (Nanso) has called on all institutions of higher learning to revise their tuition and hostel fees for the 2020 academic year so students are not required to pay the full amounts.

Nanso president Simon Taapopi during a media briefing here yesterday said this was part of the resolutions passed at the recently ended General Student Council meeting held under the theme ‘Nanso in Reflection: Accountability to Students and Learners’.

He said during deliberations on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on higher education and vocational training centres, it was discussed that students should not pay full tuition fees.

Higher institutions should consider the reduced contact classes, cancellation of practical and site visits, the vacating of boarding premises and savings on meals not being made at hostels due to COVID-19.

“We don’t expect students to pay the full amount because we know face-to-face classes were suspended in March due to the outbreak of the virus; that means students vacated the hostel that time, so it will be unfair for institutions to fully charge students,” Taapopi said.

