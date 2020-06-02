The Namibian newspaper to retrench employees

One of the biggest daily newspaper in the country, The Namibian newspaper is due to retrench some employees due to loss in profit caused by the economic down turn for the past fours years.

This was said by the newspaper’s editor and Managing Director Tangeni Amupadhi in media statement he issued on Tuesday.

Amupadhi said technological changes in the news media worldwide and the economic depression in Namibia for the past four years and counting, and now COVID-19 has also accelerated and exacerbated adverse conditions that are forcing the company to adjust to new ways of doing businesses. And regrettably, the process cannot avoid measures that will affect some jobs.

He said the company will stick to its foundation strongly of independent journalism but to keep the culture going, drastic measures have to be taken to address the vulnerability of the company’s business model.

“Over the past several years, we have managed to save costs in many ways and have dipped into our reserves to maintain jobs and sustain The Namibian’s unique role in the country. But to continue our mission of Telling it like it is, we need to reorganize the structure of The Namibian,” said Amupadhi.

He added that the company is aware of the hardship currently prevailing in the country, thus the company’s board of directors and management will support its loyal and long serving employees who may be affected by the restructuring process.

“Regrettably, that means The Namibian can no longer sustain its current human resources structure as some positions will inevitably become redundant,” said Amupadhi.

He further added that independent journalism will always be relevant as an essential public services to any society including Namibia, and this kind of journalism enables communities and individuals to make decisions based on trustworthy information that is not contaminated with narrow party political interests of profit over principle.

Source: Namibia Press Agency