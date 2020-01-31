The needs of our residents are not declining but increasing’: Kahungu

Windhoek mayor Fransina Kahungu said, the needs and aspirations of Windhoek residents are not declining but rather keeps increasing on a daily basis, a challenge the city councils need to fast-track to address.

Kahungu made these remarks on Thursday evening during the city of Windhoek monthly council meeting that took place at the city of Windhoek headquarters.

She said that, it is about time the city councils put aside their political and ideological differences to work together and push in one direction as a team to address lack of adequate basic amenities the residents are facing.

Testimony to this is the recent mass land invasion on the outskirt of Moses Garoeb constituency and areas within the boundaries of Windhoek, this state of affairs is unwelcome and therefore, calls for special fast tracked and inclusive interventions in order to alleviate the plight of our needy residents, said Kahungu.

She added that the precedence and policies set by councils should serve as a catalyst to enable adequate service delivery to people, and it should be done through special focus on land delivery in support of affordable housing.

We are going to take deliberate but cautious actions with the main object of turning the tables in favor of our residents, particularly those living in the north and north-western suburbs, including settlements such as Mix and Groot Aub. The mayoral Actions Plan will focus specifically on land delivery, water, electricity, sanitation and inclusive community participation, explained Kahungu.

She further added that, she requested councils and management to submit their inputs on the Actions Plan with the idea to have the Plan approved by council during the special council meeting in mid-February 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency