The partly decomposed body of a 34-year-old man found on Friday in Rehoboth was identified as that of Mario Fish, the police have said.

According to Namibian Police Force’s crime investigations coordinator for Hardap region, Deputy Commissioner Eric Clay today, the decomposed body of Fish was positively identified by family members yesterday.

The cause of death at this stage is still unknown but there is a possibility that the deceased was murdered and that can only be confirmed by pending post-mortem results, he said.

Clay earlier said that the partly decomposed remains were discovered at the Old Rekor building where the First National Bank was situated, by a passer-by on Friday at about 10h20.

Anyone with information on the incident is requested to contact their nearest police station.

Source: Namibia Press Agency