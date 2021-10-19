The Prestigious AISL Harrow Scholarships 2022/24 is Accepting Applications from 15 October, 2021

Unique 100% Two-year A-level Scholarships, Offering a Gateway to the World’s Best Universities

Imagine a once in a lifetime opportunity.

A prestigious British education, by teachers who have nurtured graduates admitted to Oxford, Cambridge, and Ivy League universities.

To enjoy world-class educational resources and lifelong friendships.

All of this is now possible and available with school and boarding fees fully funded.

Apply for an AISL Harrow 2022/24 Scholarships to make your dream a reality.

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Asia International School Limited (AISL), with over 25 years of educational excellence in Asia, announced the official launch of its AISL Harrow Scholarships Programme Y2022/24, marking the second year of the most prestigious – and most generous – scholarship award available across the AISL Harrow family.

Moving into the second year, the AISL Harrow Scholarships provide exceptionally gifted students who are not currently enrolled in an AISL Harrow School, no matter where in the world they currently live, the opportunity to study at one of the AISL Harrow Schools in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, or Bangkok. Each school provides two scholarships: ten in total across the AISL Harrow family. Selected students are given full access to a Harrow A-Level education.

A GATEWAY TO THE WORLD’S BEST UNIVERSITIES

With the same high standards as that of Harrow School in the UK, AISL Harrow Schools ensure students excel academically and personally through a highly qualified teaching team, a broad selection of co-curricular activities and an extensive academic enrichment super curriculum programme.

In 2021, 77% of AISL Harrow graduates achieved A*-A at A-Level, graduating to some of the world’s best universities. All AISL Harrow Schools offer a dedicated University Admissions Centre with specialist tutors to support each student’s application process.

REGISTER NOW

For more details and to register interest, applicants can visit: https://www.harrowschools.com/ aisl-harrow-scholarships/. Applications opens now till 4:00pm on 10 December, 2021 (GMT+8).

About Asia International School Limited (AISL) GROUP

Asia International School Limited (“AISL”) is a leading provider of world-class K-12 education in Asia. Through our wholly owned subsidiary Harrow International Management Services Limited and affiliates, AISL sub-licenses the Harrow brand and provides professional educational services to our Harrow branded schools, including AISL Harrow International Schools, AISL Harrow Innovation Leadership Academies and AISL Harrow Little Lions Early Years Centres.

