The Public Service Commissionadvised government

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has advised government offices, ministries and agencies and regional councils to grant special leave with full remuneration to employees placed under quarantine due to COVID-19.

The Public Service Commission’s acting deputy executive director Alfred Tjihambuma in a statement today said the commission has noted that some offices, ministries and agencies and regional councils are not sure how to classify an employee’s absence when they are placed under obligatory quarantine.

The statement said in terms of the Public Service Staff Rules, “special leave with full remuneration may be granted to a staff member when he or she was in contact with a person who has contracted, or is suspected of having contracted, an infectious or contagious disease.”

Contacted for comment, Tjihambuma said the number of special leave days will be determined by the number of days of confinement granted by the health authorities.

“We can’t disclose now how many days of special leave will be granted, but what I can say is that there is no limit for now,” he said

