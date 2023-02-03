The Public Service Union of Namibia (PSUN) says it is disappointed by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) board members and management who have turned down a request of a once-off payment in lieu by employees.

The union’s secretary general (SG) Matheus Haakuria at a press conference here yesterday said NHE was bargaining in a strange way as its (NHE) management are just messengers.

NHE employees voted to embark on a strike in the wake of a salary dispute with the housing parastatal after it had failed to give the employees a once-off payment it had agreed to.

The parastatal then threatened to invoke a no-work, no-pay rule during the strike which 90 per cent of employees voted in favour of last week Friday.

Haakuria said this makes it difficult for decisions to be explained to the workers as the board has refused to meet and engage the union in any form, noting that the board has indicated that it will only consider the demands of the workers when the financial situation of the parastatal improves, a situation which does not have a timeline.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency