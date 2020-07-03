The recent misinformation being circulated particularly on social media that the house is “going on holiday next week” is factually incorrect: David Nahogandja

National Assembly (NA) spokesperson, David Nahogandja said the recent misinformation being circulated particularly on social media that the house is “going on holiday next week” is factually incorrect.

In a statement to the media yesterday, Nahogandja said as it has been the tradition over the years, the NA has two sessions per year, with the first session starting in mid-February and ending in July and the second session resuming at the beginning of September and ending in November of that year.

The statement further posits that as per Article 62, sub-article (1) (b) of the Namibian Constitution, the National Assembly shall sit for at least two sessions every year to commence and terminate on such dates as the NA from time to time determines.

Members of the executive who sit in assembly also have other duties at Cabinet and the implementation of their ministerial projects.

“Based on the above, the insinuations about ‘Members of the Assembly going on holiday’, is hereby dismissed with the contempt it deserves,” the statement concludes.

Source: Namibia Press Agency