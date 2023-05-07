President Hage Geingob is expected to chair the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika Extraordinary Summit plus the Force Intervention Brigade (FIB) Troop Contributing Countries (TCCs) in Windhoek today.

The Presidency in a media statement here yesterday said Geingob who is currently the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation will open the Extra-Ordinary Summit that will discuss matters of peace and security in the Region and the security situation in the Eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The SADC organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation is responsible for promoting peace and security in the SADC Region and is mandated to steer and provide member states with direction regarding matters that threaten peace, security and stability in the region.

Heads of State and Government of the SADC Organ Troika, comprising Geingob, outgoing Chairperson of the SADC Organ President Cyril Ramaphosa, and the incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ President Hakainde Hichilima will attend the Extra-Ordinary Summit plus the FIB TCCs.

“Additionally, Heads of State and government from the Republic of Angola, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Republic of Malawi and the United Republic of Tanzania are all expected to attend the Summit as well,” the Presidency indicated.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency